TN becoming unsafe due to deteriorating law and order situation: BJP

Chennai, March 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has alleged that the state is becoming increasingly unsafe due to the deteriorating law and order situation.

In a post on X, Annamalai expressed shock over the recent murder of a couple who worked as agricultural labourers in Unjapalayam village near Avinashi in Tiruppur district.

He also highlighted previous violent crimes in the area, emphasising the worsening security conditions.

Recalling past incidents, Annamalai mentioned that a family of three was brutally hacked to death in Semalai Goundenpalayam in 2024, yet the perpetrators remain at large. Similarly, in 2023, a gang broke into a house near Palladam and murdered four people.

“The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated to such an extent that criminals, without any fear, are entering homes and killing people,” he said.

He further alleged that recurring crimes, including sexual assault, murder, illegal drug use, and burglary, are making the state uninhabitable.

Annamalai accused the ruling DMK government of weakening the police force, claiming that people have lost trust in law enforcement.

He asserted that police officers are unable to act freely due to political interference.

He also referenced his earlier protest against the DMK following the rape of a second-year engineering student at Anna University on December 23, 2024. At the time, Annamalai vowed not to wear footwear until DMK rule in Tamil Nadu was removed. He also flogged himself six times outside his residence as a symbolic act against what he called the “evil” governance of the ruling party.

The BJP leader criticised the Tamil Nadu police for leaking the FIR in the Anna University rape case, which led to the victim’s identity being revealed. He alleged that this was done deliberately.

Annamalai also claimed that the accused, Gnanashekaran, was not on the police’s rowdy list despite his criminal background.

He alleged that this was due to his connections with DMK leaders and provided what he called proof of the accused’s association with the ruling party.

Furthermore, he accused the DMK of attempting to divert attention from the law and order crisis by pushing a false narrative about a North-South divide in the state.

It may be recalled that Gnanashekaran, a roadside biryani vendor, was arrested by the Chennai police for allegedly raping the Anna University engineering student.

According to police reports, the incident occurred when the victim and her male friend were sitting in a secluded area of the campus after attending a midnight Christmas mass at a nearby church.

The accused allegedly attacked the male friend, brutally assaulted him, and then dragged the girl to a nearby shrub, where he raped her. The Greater Chennai Police have faced severe criticism following the incident.

Authorities had earlier claimed to have implemented strict security measures for Christmas celebrations, deploying over 8,000 officers. However, the attack raised concerns over the effectiveness of these measures.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.