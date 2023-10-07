TMC makes Bengal BJP president’s number public, asks people to complain on non-payment of central dues

Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) Trinamool Congress on Saturday, following an instruction from party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, released the mobile number of West Bengal BJP president and party's Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar so that people from the state can call him and urge him to initiate in release of pending central dues to the state government.

The number was made public from the sit-in agitation dais in front of the Raj Bhavan in central Kolkata, where Trinamool Congress leadership led by Banerjee is staging the dharma since Thursday evening.

“I urge the people of West Bengal to call up this number and politely request him to initiate the release of central dues. But my request to all of you is to refrain from using any abuse or harsh language while making such calls. Just politely request him to use his influence in releasing the pending central dues,” Banerjee said from the dais on Saturday, the third three-day of his sit-in demonstration.

He also said that he had two mobile numbers of Majumdar. “I do not know whether these two numbers are still active or not. If they are not active, then he should himself make his current contact number public since this is duty as an elected public representative,” Banerjee said.

Thereafter, following his instructions, a senior Trinamool Congress leader and a former member of the West Bengal cabinet Rajib Banerjee read out the two mobile numbers and asked the crowd to note them down.

On Saturday, Banerjee said that he will continue for an indefinite period with his sit-in demonstration in front of the Governor’s House till the time the Governor comes back to the city, meets the Trinamool Congress delegation and discusses the non-payment of the central dues.

“If the Governor does not come back till the forthcoming Durga Puja, I will be continuing to sit here and continue with the sit-in agitation programme.

