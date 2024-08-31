TMC leader sticks to his stand on creating counter-narrative to films maligning Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 31 (IANS) Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, on Saturday, made a fresh statement justifying his question about Bengali cinema (Tollywood) being reluctant to create a counter-narrative to films by a section of Bollywood showing Bengal in a negative light.

After his social media post on this count on Friday, just a day after a division bench of Calcutta High Court cleared the release of Sanoj Mishra-directed movie 'The Diary of West Bengal', Ghosh received jibes from several Tollywood and Bengali television serial celebrities.

Many of these celebrities even claimed that Ghosh stepped beyond his limits in directing cinema professionals on how to operate in their areas of expertise.

On Saturday, Ghosh made a fresh social media post sticking to his earlier stand.

“I made a post questioning the silence of Tollywood about a Hindi movie which has maligned the image of Bengal. While many supported me, some opposed. I have a question for those who oppose me. Could they have made at least a social media post about that movie instead of wasting their time on me? If not a counter-narrative movie, they could have at least made a social media post on this issue. So I stick to what I said before," Ghosh said.

However, in his post, Ghosh acknowledged that actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress legislator Soham Chakraborty making a social media post condemning the same movie.

In Friday’s post, Ghosh claimed that Tollywood celebrities who are apparently close to ruling Trinamool Congress, are burdens for the party in reality.

“They are big names. But in reality, many of them are a burden for the party. They stay with the party in good times and become silent when the party goes through a bad phase. They never come forward to explain the reality,” Ghosh expressed in his social media statement posted on Friday.

