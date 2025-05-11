Tiranga Yatra held in Karnataka as voices grow louder against Pakistan's terror tactics

Vijayapura, May 11 (IANS) A Tiranga Yatra was carried out by BJP workers in Karnataka's Vijayapura on Sunday, with a resounding show of solidarity for the Indian armed forces.

The 'Walk for Nation' Tiranga Yatra drew the participation of many ex-servicemen and civilians, all rallying in support of the military's dedication and resilience.

Expressing her firm stance, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje told IANS, "Pakistan is not a trustworthy country. It has repeatedly proved that it will always foster terrorism. It's just exporting terrorists and not contributing to the world in any worthy way. That is why we are here -- to give strength to our brave soldiers."

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, also spoke to IANS, saying, "We never wanted war, but after the Pahalgam incident, there was no option left. We taught them a lesson, but the ceasefire happened because of Trump. Pakistan is never going to mend its ways. It has done something again after the ceasefire. It will be taught a lesson. Pakistan is a terrorist state."

Veteran ex-serviceman S.N. Vijayan added, "We can never trust Pakistan. We have the experience of 1948, 1965, 1971, and 1999. The only remedy is to remove Pakistan from the map. Don't declare war -- do it in the same manner as we did in the last seven days."

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, violations were reported on Saturday evening by the Pakistan Army in several sectors, including Akhnoor, Mendhar, R.S. Pura, Chamb, Bhimber, and Gurez. Loud explosions were heard in Srinagar, where a blackout followed soon after.

Srinagar's Badami Bagh Cantonment area, which houses the headquarters of the Army's 15th Corps, reportedly witnessed drone sightings, and sources confirmed that drones were brought down.

Similar blackouts were also observed in Kathua and Baramulla districts, triggered by the ceasefire violations and multiple drone sightings across the Line of Control in Indian territory.

