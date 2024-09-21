Tina Datta reveals her obsessions: Clouds, sun & mom

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Television actress Tina Datta on Saturday delighted her fans by sharing nostalgic throwback glimpses from her unforgettable vacation in the Maldives. In her heartfelt post, she revealed her three greatest obsessions: the stunning clouds, the warm sun, and her beloved mother.

The diva, known for her captivating role in the show ‘Uttaran,’ took to Instagram, where she has 4.7 million followers, to share a series of enchanting photos from her Maldives getaway.

In the mesmerising tropical paradise, Tina poses in a chic white co-ord set, her hair elegantly styled in a bun. The snapshots beautifully capture her enjoying the serene blue sea alongside her mother, Madhumita Datta, highlighting the special moments they shared against the stunning backdrop of their idyllic surroundings.

The post is captioned as: “Meet my obsession- The (cloud emoji), the (sun emoji), and my mom.. Maybe the sky is meant to teach us that we are beautiful in every shade #nature #sky #sea #sun”.

Born in Kolkata, Tina, who is an avid yoga and pilates enthusiast, made her debut at the age of five with the show ‘Sister Nivedita’. She made her film debut as a child artist with the Bengali film ‘Pita Maata Santan’.

Tina has been a part of Bengali films like ‘Dus Number Bari’, 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar', ‘Sagarkanya’. She also featured in Rituparno Ghosh's film ‘Chokher Bali’, alongside Aishwarya Rai.

She essayed the role of young Lalita in Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan's movie ‘Parineeta’. Tina has been a part of shows like 'Durga', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7', 'Daayan', and most recently 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.

The 32-year-old was also a part of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, in which MC Stan emerged as the winner.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.