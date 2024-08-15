Time for talented youth to design in India for the world: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the time has come for the talented youth to design various products in the country for the world.

While India is growing in stature in the field of manufacturing across sectors, the country also has the necessary talent to design quality products, including chips.

“We should aim to design in the country for the world. The Indian standards should become international standards. The country has the necessary talent for achieving this goal,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Currently, nearly 85,000 industry-ready workforce at B.Tech, M.Tech, and PhD levels in semiconductor chip design are being trained at 113 academic institutions across the country.

The country has the talent and expertise to be a global player in the semiconductor industry. The government is committed to creating an environment conducive to the industry's growth, including providing necessary support and infrastructure.

Terming gaming as a huge market, PM Modi said that India has gaming talent that can create world-class products in the growing sector, thus creating new jobs.

“I urge IT professionals and AI experts to lead gaming products. I also wish that India creates top-notch animators as this is a big global industry,” PM Modi told the gathering.

The global gaming ecosystem is a $200 billion industry and India currently represents 17-20 per cent of the world’s gamers.

PM Modi had recently interacted with young gamers, highlighting the growing ecosystem for gaming in the country. The government is recognising gaming as a special talent, much like other sports.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is set to organise the AVGC (audio-video, gaming and comics) summit, which will include a dedicated pillar for gaming.

