Tight security, traffic diversions at Noida ISKCON temple for Janmashtami celebrations

Noida, Aug 16 (IANS) The ISKCON temple in Noida witnessed massive footfall on Janmashtami, with devotees gathering since morning to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

The temple functionaries said that special programmes will continue till midnight amid elaborate decorations and rituals.

Given the heavy rush, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, under Commissioner Laxmi Singh, have implemented strict security and traffic arrangements.

The temple premises and surrounding areas are under CCTV surveillance, with police and commando personnel deployed at every point.

Traffic diversions have been enforced around the temple.

According to the police advisory, vehicle movement from NTPC underpass square to Gizaur square and vice versa has been restricted.

Devotees’ vehicles are being parked near the Adobe building, from where visitors must proceed on foot, the police advisory said.

VVIP vehicles are allowed entry from the Sector 33-34 intersection up to the Shilp Haat parking.

Vehicles heading to Ghaziabad via Gizaur from Sector 31/25 have been diverted through Spice Mall and Sector-22, 23, 54 intersection.

Entry and exit from the ISKCON/NTPC loop have been closed, and no vehicles are being allowed within 500 metres of the temple.

The temple has been adorned with flowers, lights and colourful decorations, with idols of Radha-Krishna beautifully embellished. Children dressed as Lord Krishna added to the devotional fervour.

Police said barricades have been set up around the temple and every visitor is being checked. Traffic restrictions will remain in place till late at night, officials added.

Known to be a serene place, the Iskcon temple falls under the religious traditions of the Hare Krishna movement, and is based on the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and the lessons by Lord Krishna.

The temple’s architecture blends traditional Vedic design with modern features, creating a calm and uplifting atmosphere. Its intricate carvings, serene marble floors, and spacious courtyards reflect timeless Indian temple style while providing a peaceful space for meditation and worship.

