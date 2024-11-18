Tiger Shroff announces ‘Baaghi 4’, to release on September 5, 2025

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood’s action hero Tiger Shroff on Monday morning announced the fourth installment of his “Baaghi” franchise, which will be directed by A. Harsha, and that the actioner will hit the screens on September 5, 2025.

Tiger took to his Instagram handle, where he shared a poster of the film. Going by the first look, it seems Tiger is going a shade darker in the film as he is set ong a “bloodier mission.”

In the poster, the actor is seen sitting on a toilet seat with a knife and a bottle of alcohol. The entire walls, floor and his face has blood marks. The poster also features some dead men lying on the floor.

“A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha,” he captioned the post.

Talking about A. Harsha is known for making Kannada film “Birugaali”, “Chingari”, “Bhajarangi”, “Anjani Putra”, and “Vedha” to name a few.

Talking about the franchise, “Baaghi”, an action thriller, first released in 2016 and was directed by Sabbir Khan. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film “Varsham” with a climax inspired by the 2011 Indonesian film “The Raid: Redemption”. The film had Tiger, Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu.

“Baaghi 2”, which was directed by Ahmed Khan, released in 2018. It was a remake of the Telugu film “Kshanam”. The second installment had Tiger alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Arravya Sharma.

The third installment of the movie, which was again directed by Ahmed Khan, was partially inspired from Tamil film Vettai, stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

Tiger made his acting debut in 2012, with Sabbir Khan's action romantic comedy 'Heropanti'. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film features Kriti Sanon in the lead.

He has then been a part of projects like-- 'Baaghi', 'A Flying Jatt', 'Munna Michael', 'Baaghi 2', 'Student of the Year 2', 'War', 'Baaghi 3', 'Heropanti 2', and 'Ganapath'.

The 34-year-old was last seen in science fiction action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who co-produced the film with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

The film starred Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, alongside Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

