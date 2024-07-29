Tiger population on the rise at Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve

Patna, July 29 (IANS) There's good news for animal lovers as the number of tigers in the Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar's West Champaran district has gone up to 54, including 16 cubs.

According to an official, the population of tigers in 2006 was just 6 which reached 10 in 2010, the number had reached 28 in 2014. In 2018, the number of tigers was 31 and the number reached 54 in 2023.

VTR, located in Valmikinagar block of West Champaran district, provides a natural habitat for wildlife. The reserve features ideal grasslands, forest cover, and several rivers, creating a perfect ecosystem for both herbivorous and carnivorous animals.

This combination of resources ensures that food and water are readily available, contributing to the thriving tiger population and the overall health of the reserve.

“Efforts are being made to increase the number of carnivorous animals in the Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve to strengthen the ecological cycle. Tigers of VTR, known for their agility, can hunt other animals in just 35 to 45 seconds,” said Neshamani, the chief forest conservator of VTR.

“A significant reason for the growing tiger population is enhanced security. VTR, situated on the Bihar-Nepal border, faces high risks of poaching. However, we have implemented adequate security measures to protect wildlife from poachers,” he said.

Tigers are territorial animals, marking their area through urination and living in dense forests. Of the eight types of tigers in the world, three have become extinct, highlighting the importance of conservation efforts at places like VTR to protect these majestic creatures.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.