Three workers killed in accident at Patna metro construction site

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) At least three workers were killed and four others sustained serious injuries during the construction of an underground tunnel for the Patna Metro.

The incident occurred near the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mor on Ashok Rajpath late Monday night.

According to reports, the accident happened when a loco machine, used to transport materials within the tunnel, experienced a brake failure.

Due to the malfunction, several workers were caught in the path of the locomotive machine. Seven workers came under the impact of the machine and one of them died on the spot. The injured workers were rescued and rushed to the nearby Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where two workers succumbed to injuries.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), overseeing the construction, has confirmed the incident and initiated an investigation into the cause of the brake failure.

The Patna Metro construction accident involved a brake failure in a loco machine within an underground tunnel, with three deceased -- a TVM operator, a loco machine operator and a helper, said an official.

DMRC Public Relations Officer (PRO) Monisa Dubey confirmed the incident, which took place around 10 p.m., stating that injured workers were immediately admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the brake failure. A supervisor noted that no engineers were present during the late-night shift, potentially contributing to the incident.

The workers, who work in shifts from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., reported a lack of senior oversight during these hours.

The incident sparked discontent among workers on-site, leading to a protest. Police were called in to manage the situation and restore order.

The victims are natives of Odisha and were associated with DMRC as contract employees.

Patna Metro is a dream project of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and this was the major accident that happened the first time in it.

More details were awaited.

