Three UPSC aspirants dead after flooding in Delhi coaching centre basement (Ld)

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Three bodies were recovered from the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar, officials said on Sunday.

The three civil service aspirants were trapped in the basement of a building housing the coaching centre after water suddenly entered following heavy rain in parts of Delhi on Saturday.

"The unfortunate incident took place at one coaching centre at Old Rajendra Nagar, at the conclusion of search and rescue operations, 3 dead bodies were recovered. Their families have been informed," Delhi Police posted on X.

"The case has been registered & the investigation is underway," the post added.

Two female and one male UPSC aspirant died while a few others were trapped for several hours after water suddenly entered the basement of the coaching centre.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reportedly received a call about waterlogging from the Rau's IAS Study Centre at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, after which five fire engines were dispatched to assist in rescue operations.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force were also at the spot.

The incident comes days after a UPSC aspirant was electrocuted while trying to cross a waterlogged street in Patel Nagar, which is also in West Delhi.

Earlier, in a post on social media platform X, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishisaid: "There is news of an accident due to heavy rain in Delhi in the evening. There is news of water flooding the basement of a coaching institute in Rajendra Nagar. The Delhi Fire Department and NDRF are at the spot. The Delhi Mayor and local MLA are also there. I am taking updates of the incident every minute."

"Orders have been given for a magisterial inquiry into how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared," Atishi said in the post.

