Three trying to rob police team at gunpoint arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 17 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police has arrested three accused for allegedly trying to rob a police team at gunpoint on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

The police team headed by Inspector Vishwagaurav, Incharge Crime Branch Sector-39, Gurugram received information regarding three accused with weapons trying to rob the people near DPG College Sector-72, Gurugram.

Acting promptly on the information, the police formed a special team. The team reached the spot, where three accused stopped the police vehicle by showing a torch and tried to rob them at gunpoint.

The police team then overpowered the trio accused, along with illegal weapons.

Those arrested were identified as Mosim Khan (23), Salim Khan (23) of Palwal and Jitender (30) of Surat Nagar Phase-2 of Gurugram.

The police team recovered one pistol, one live cartridge, one stick and one torch from the possession of the accused.

After the accused committed the criminal act against the police team, a case under relevant sections was registered against the trio at the Sadar Police Station Gurugram.

After examining the criminal records of the accused, it was found that Mosim has two cases registered against him for assault and under Arms Act in Palwal district, two cases against him for theft and fraud in Rajasthan, two cases against him for theft in Gurugram; one case registered against accused Salim Khan for fraud in Palwal district, one case against him for theft in Gurugram district and one case registered against Jitender under NDPS Act in Fatehabad district, police said.

"The accused will be produced before the court as per rules for further proceedings. Investigation of the case is ongoing," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.