Three terrorists killed, three cops die in Kathua as anti-terror operation resumes on day 6

Jammu, March 28 (IANS) Three terrorists were killed, and three policemen died, while seven security personnel were injured in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, which was again resumed on Friday morning.

Officials said that three terrorists had been killed. At the same time, three jawans of the special operations group (SOG) of J&K Police died in Ghati Heights of Sufiyan Jakhole village of the district.

Seven security personnel, including Deputy SP border Dheeraj Katoch and a para commando of the army, were injured in this operation.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Jammu city, while the DySP is being treated at the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Kathua.

The operation against the terrorists was started this morning with the first light.

Given the number of terrorists seen at Sanyal village on Sunday and the fact that two terrorists are still believed to be hiding in Ghati Heights of Safiyan Jakhole village, it appears that this is the same group, which had escaped from the Sanyal village and was now trying to cross over to Billawar in Kathua district through Ghati Heights.

Official sources said that civilians observed the movement of terrorists at the village Safiyan Jakhole Ghati heights at 7 a.m. Thursday and sounded police.

“Teams of local police and the SOG headed by SDPO Border, Dheeraj Katoch rushed to the spot and engaged terrorists in the gunbattle, who were well equipped with sophisticated weapons like M4 Carbines. Later, army personnel, including para commandos, were air dropped, and reinforcements of police and paramilitary personnel reached the spot to join the operation," said officials.

“Three SOG personnel who were part of the first team to reach the spot were martyred in the operation. One para commando and six policemen, including the Dy SP, sustained injuries. Three terrorists have been neutralized till last evening. Their bodies are lying on a hill and will be brought down once the operation is over. The body of one of the terrorists has been burnt. All of them are believed to be Pakistanis."

The police martyrs have been identified as Tariq Ahmad, son of Kabir Hussain of Reasi, Jaswant Singh, son of Angrez Singh of Londi, Hiranagar and Balwinder Singh, son of Prem Singh of Kana Chak, Kathua, all selection grade constables of J&K Police.

“Terrorists are believed to be part of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit. They appeared to be well-trained. The gunfight triggered intense firing and explosions, with the army using rocket launchers to eliminate the terrorists, who fired heavily with M4 Carbines and other sophisticated weapons and also used grenades. Local youth were seen assisting the security forces in carrying heavy weapons and ammunition deep inside a gorge. Senior police officers are camping at the spot, supervising the operation," the officials added.

“The possibility is that there could be two more terrorists. Special army para commandos were airdropped in the evening yesterday to further strengthen the cordon around the area. The bodies of three terrorists were noticed by drones and would be retrieved on Friday morning,” official sources said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.