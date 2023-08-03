Three teenagers drown in TN's Erode

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) Three teenagers drowned in the river Cauvery in Tamil Nadu's Erode on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Kuppuraj, 19, Jagadeesh, 15, and Choudhary, 14.

Police said that a group of people from Kongalamman colony in Erode had gone to Maduraveeran temple on the river bank and the three youths entered the river and were washed away in the currents.

Local people tried to save the boys but could not and fire and rescue services and Kodumudy police were called.

The bodies of two of the teens were recovered and the search is on for the third.

