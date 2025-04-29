Three more Bangladeshi nationals held in Tripura

Agartala, April 29 (IANS) The Tripura Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, for illegally entering India, officials said.

The BSF troops also arrested two Indian nationals (touts), residents of Khowai District, for facilitating Bangladesh citizens to illegally enter Tripura.

A BSF spokesman said that, acting on specific information, alert BSF troops at Teliamura railway station apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, while they were trying to board the Agartala-Silchar (Assam) train.

He said that the three intruders are residents of Habibganj District under Sylhet Division of the neighbouring country.

In addition, alert troops of BSF in different operations foiled various attempts of trans-border smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border, and seized contraband worth Rs 4 lakhs.

BSF has enhanced the surveillance along the border to prevent trans-border crime and infiltration, he said.

On Saturday (April 26), Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police Force (RPF) arrested four more Bangladesh nationals from the Agartala railway station before they were trying to board a train.

The Bangladesh nationals told the GRP and RPF personnel that they intended to go to Bengaluru in search of jobs.

On April 20, five Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, were arrested in a joint operation by the GRP, RPF and BSF in Tripura for illegal entry into India from across the border.

Following the directions from the Central government, vigil along the India-Bangladesh border was further tightened to prevent illegal immigration, cross-border crimes and movement by anti-national elements.

The spokesman said that the para-military troops have enhanced vigil and intensified it’s domination along the International Border since the violence in Bangladesh began in June-July last year, especially after the fall of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

