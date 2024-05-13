Three killed, 17 injured in tractor-truck collision in UP

Sambhal, May 13 (IANS) Three people were killed and 17 others injured after their tractor-trolley collided with a container truck on the Sambhal-Hasanpur road in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accident occurred near Deep Pur Tanda, which falls under the area of the Rajpura police station.

The deceased have been identified as Ghasi Ram, 60, Mahipal, 55 and Gumani, 40.

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

District Magistrate Manish Bansal said that the victims were residents of Lakhanpur village and were returning from Anupshahr in Bulandshahr district after attending a funeral.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem.

