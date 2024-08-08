Three Kashmiri scientists discover new species of hoverfly

Srinagar, Aug 8 (IANS) Three Kashmiri scientists have discovered a new species of hoverfly that mimics the wasp in the high-altitude alpine forests.

The findings of the three entomologists -- scientists who study insects -- Aijaz Ahmad Wachkoo (team head), Amir Maqbool, and Suhaib Firdous Yatoo were published in the ‘Journal of Asia Pacific Entomology’.

Talking to IANS, senior entomologist Wachkoo said, “Despite more than 100 years of zoological research in India, insects from large portions of the country remain poorly characterised, and this is especially true for members of the hoverfly species.

"The hoverfly exploration in the Kashmir Himalaya has significantly increased in the last few years, leading to the discovery of new species, and several new records. The recent fieldwork resulted in the collection of several interesting taxa within the boundaries of India.

“India's insects represent an untapped resource with great potential benefits that will guarantee the discovery of something novel and fascinating. These new systems will either confirm or refute the earlier theories."

About his other two team members, Wachkoo said, “One of the team members, Amir Maqbool, is under my Ph.D supervision while Suhaib Yatoo completed his Masters from the Imperial College London and is currently enrolled in Cambridge for his Ph.D."

Wachkoo, who studies at the Punjabi University in Patiala, is mentoring a new generation of entomologists in Kashmir to study the taxonomy of insects in the Kashmir Himalaya.

The discovery of the new species of hoverfly adds to the understanding of the rich insect life in the Kashmir region besides highlighting the importance of local expertise in scientific discovery.

Hoverflies act as important pollinators in high-altitude alpine regions and help in nutrient recycling. The female of the newly-discovered hoverfly has been named Spilomyia Recta.

The breakthrough came during a biodiversity survey conducted by the research team in the Rafiabad forests.

“To confirm the identification, male specimens were required, and it took the team more than two years to locate and capture the male specimens for the study. After a detailed morphological analysis and DNA sequencing, it was confirmed that the species was indeed new to science, despite its close resemblance to the European Congener," said Wachkoo.

“What makes this discovery particularly exciting is the hoverfly’s uncanny resemblance to Wasps. This mimicry likely helps protect it from predators, who mistake it for the more dangerous Wasp.

"Our initial observations suggest that this hoverfly species plays a crucial role in nutrient recycling in its habitat. Moreover, we believe it could be a potential pollinator of high-altitude medicinal plants, which are vital to the region’s biodiversity and traditional medicine practices”, said Amir Maqbool.

The discovery underscores the biodiversity of the Kashmir region and its potential for further scientific exploration. It also demonstrates the valuable contributions of local scientists to global entomological knowledge and ecosystem understanding.

“We hope this discovery inspires more young Kashmiris to pursue careers in science. There’s so much more to learn about our local flora and fauna, especially regarding the intricate relationships between insects and plants in our unique high-altitude ecosystems," said Suhaib Yatoo.

