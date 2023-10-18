Three held in Goa for confining and looting tourists

Panaji, Oct 18, (IANS) Three persons were held by Goa Police for allegedly confining two tourists and looting their money through the UPI transaction mode, an official said.

Calangute Police informed that on the complaint ofS. Satishkumar Shetty,39, from Karnataka's Kolar, the case was investigated and subsequently three persons were held in this connection.

Complainant has stated that a tourist guide/tout tookhim and his friend to one room and confined them. Later the accused persons assaulted them and forcefully transferred an amount of Rs 30,000 through UPI transaction, the police said.

The accused persons are identified as SharukhanDevagiri,25, a native of Haveri in Karnataka, Cyril Dias, 42, from Goa and Avinash Patel, 32, a native of Daman and Diu, the police said.

The official said that the accused persons have been remanded to three days police custody. The case is further being investigated under the supervision of police inspector Paresh Naik.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

