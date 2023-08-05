Three held for attack on Assam power department employees

Guwahati, Aug 5 (IANS) Three persons were arrested for allegedly attacking Assam power department employees when they went for an inspection to curb power theft in Dhubri district, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, an Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) team was attacked by miscreants, seriously injuring three employees, including a sub-divisional engineer on Thursday.

The incident took place in Dumrdah village Balajan locality under Gauripur police station in Dhubri district.

Manzoorul Haque was identified as the engineer who was critically injured during the attack.

On learning that some villagers were using pump sets to water their fields after stealing electricity from power poles, Haque led the APDCL team to the Dumrdah area in the Dhubri district.

Five pump sets that were being used to water the fields with stolen electricity were confiscated during the operation by the team from the electricity department.

While the operation was in progress, a group of miscreants launched an attack on Haque and his team. Besides the sub-divisional engineer, APDCL employees Mohidul Haque and Rafiqul Haque were also injured.

A team of police rushed to the spot after learning about the incident and the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital. The sub-divisional engineer was referred to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

Haque was then taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where his condition is stated to be "critical" and is undergoing treatment at GMCH.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested in connection with the incident, according to Dhubri Police, and an investigation is on.

Police added that the main suspect is still at large and that a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

APDCL employees, meanwhile, staged a demonstration in Dhubri on Friday in support of the prime accused's swift arrest and severe punishment for the offenders.

