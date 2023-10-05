Three held with 62 kg firecrackers in UP’s Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh, Oct 5 (IANS) The police have arrested three persons from the Raniganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district and seized illegal firecrackers weighing 62 kg from their possession, said police on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, Chaggulal Jaiswal and Ramesh Jaiswal.

An FIR under section 5 and 9 (K) of the Explosives Act has been registered against them with the Lalganj police station, the police said.

Police said that a team of the Lalganj police was carrying out checks near Raniganj road and intercepted three men who were carrying illegal crackers.

The miscreants were carrying illegal firecrackers for sale purposes.

