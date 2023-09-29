Three drown during Ganesh idol immersion in UP’s Mainpuri

Mainpuri, Sep 29 (IANS) Three youths died and one was battling for his life in a hospital after drowning during immersion of Ganesh idol in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.

The incident took place on Thursday late evening in Markandeya Kund located in Bidhuna.

According to Vinod Kumar, Superintendent of Police Mainpuri, "Five youths started bathing in the pond after immersing the Ganesh idol. While bathing, they all reached the middle depth of the pool and started drowning. Locals, who saw them drowning, started shouting and some swimmers amongst them jumped in and managed to pull out a young man. Four others were taken out later and were rushed to the Medical College Saifai by ambulance."

Three of them identified as Bijendra Shakya, Atul Nai and Aryan died during treatment at the medical college hospital while the condition of the fourth Ajay Kumar remains critical.

Police said upon receiving information, they rushed to the incident site. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.