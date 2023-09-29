Sunny Leone Hosts A Telugu Reality Show!

We have witnessed several prominent movie actors make a transition to the small screen. But is Bollywood and South sensation - Sunny Leone - the latest star to join the television industry? Well, yes, the bombshell of the Indian Film Industry, Sunny Leone, has taken up an exciting new project on one of the most popular Telugu GECs, Zee Telugu. The channel recently released a promo of its upcoming clutter-breaking property, Telugu Medium iSchool, which sees Sunny in an exciting new avatar.

The actor, who has been a part of numerous films and television reality shows, will be seen for the first time on a Telugu TV program. In fact, it will be a mega opportunity for Telugu TV viewers to see Sunny utter Telugu dialogues fluently like never before. The actress introduces Telugu Medium iSchool to the audience, without revealing much about the show, but what we hear is that it will be an innovative format that will not only educate but entertain viewers like never before!

What’s more exciting is the grand promo, which sees Sunny Leone - who is well known for her daring and fashionable appearance - wearing a saree with ethnic jewels and a bindi. And she not only impressed her fans with her elegance and charm, but also her Telugu dialogues. Keep watching Zee Telugu to find out what she is up to in this new and exciting show, which is all set to premiere on the channel soon!