Three dead, seven missing in shipwreck in Portugal

Lisbon, July 3 (IANS) At least three people were killed and seven went missing after a trawler sank in the early hours of Wednesday off the coast of Marinha Grande in Leiria, Portugal.

The Portuguese National Maritime Authority said that seven people have been rescued. Two of the rescued fishermen were in a state of shock and another was in "severe pain," Xinhua news agency reported.

All those rescued were transported to the nearby Port of Figueira da Foz.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.