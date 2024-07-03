Meeting with PM Modi to the victory parade in Mumbai: Team India's full schedule after arriving home (Ld)

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning Indian team will be honoured by a victory parade in Mumbai from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium on Thursday and will also be felicitated at a ceremony at the Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah gave an update in a social media post 'X', stating, "Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date! #TeamIndia #Champions @BCCI."

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will arrive home at Indira Gandhi Internationa Airport (IGI) in New Delhi at 6 am after which they will meet PM Narendra Modi and will depart for Mumbai at 9:30 am.

After reaching Mumbai airport, the team will move to the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI has arranged for a 1 km Victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede followed by a small ceremony at Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma too shared the news with 'immense delight' on his social media post 'X' saying, "We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards. It’s coming home."

Team India's full schedule on July 4:

Arrives in Delhi at 6 AM.

Meet PM Narendra Modi.

Leave for Mumbai at 9.30 AM.

Drive from Mumbai Airport to Wankhede.

1 KM Victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede.

A small ceremony at Wankhede stadium.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.