Three injured as taxi crashes into hospital in South Korea

Seoul, July 3 (IANS) A taxi crashed into a hospital in South Korea on Wednesday, injuring two people, police said.

The vehicle plowed into the emergency ward of the National Medical Center in the central district of Jung at 5.15 p.m., leaving two people injured, one seriously, Yonhap news agency reported.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Police were investigating the circumstances of the accident.

