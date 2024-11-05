Three-day Abhivyakti literature fest in Chandimandir from Nov 8

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (IANS) The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) will organise the Abhivyakti Literature Festival, a three-day celebration of literature and creativity, from November 8 at the Khetarpal Officers' Mess and Institute, Headquarters Western Command, Chandimandir Military Station.

The festival aims to bring together acclaimed authors, storytellers, journalists, celebrities, influencers, and reading enthusiasts under one roof, providing an excellent opportunity for people to fully engage with this vibrant celebration.

The event is open to all, inviting the community to immerse themselves in the world of books and ideas.

AWWA, with its guiding principle of ‘We Care and We Share’, is dedicated to the holistic development and well-being of Army families and Veer Naris.

Since its inception in 2021, the Abhivyakti Literature Festival has aimed to harness the diverse talents within the AWWA community, fostering a love for literature and encouraging writing skills among its members. The lit festival is not just an event; it is a celebration of community, creativity, and the transformative power of literature, an official statement said on Tuesday.

This year’s theme, “Explore, Express and Experience”, promises an enthralling literary journey. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the works of accomplished writers, engage with thought-provoking ideas and enrich themselves through the experiences shared by literary connoisseurs.

The festival will feature a variety of sessions covering themes such as women writers, motherhood, pride in uniform, finances, publishing, storytelling, and the habit of reading.

The keynote speakers include Boman Irani and Radhakrishnan Pillai, with the closing address by Jyoti Malhotra. The festival will also host celebrated authors such as Amish Tripathi, Anuja Chauhan, Navtej Sarna, Neelesh Kulkarni, Rahul Singh, and Shiv Aroor, alongside AWWA authors like Soni Sangwan, Meenu Tripathi, Prachi Johar, Ganiv Panjrath, Vandana Yadav, Ambreen Zaidi, Sahana Ahmed and Sheeba Kant.

Budding authors, including Karunya Bisht, Ashna Lidder and Tamanna Cheema, will have the chance to discuss their works and gain insights from established writers.

Also, the Indian Army will present a display of weapons and equipment, inspiring young people to consider a career in the armed forces. In addition to the literary events, stalls operated by AWWA entrepreneurs will highlight the diverse talents of its members.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.