Vicky Kaushal can’t wait to watch blissful classic ‘I Want To Talk’

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal recently expressed his excitement for the upcoming film “I Want To Talk”, calling it a "blissful classic."

On Tuesday, the ‘Uri’ actor took to his Instagram Stories to praise Shoojit Sircar’s directorial after its trailer release. Sharing the trailer, Vicky wrote, “Classic Shoojit Da, raw, beautiful, and blissful! Can’t wait to watch it this 22nd Nov. :)”

Today, the makers of the Abhishek Bachchan starrer unveiled the trailer, which opens with Arjun, played by Abhishek, seated on a couch wearing a cervical collar as his daughter, portrayed by Ahilya Bamroo, assists him as he recovers his speech. Initially, he struggles to form words but soon gives up. The trailer then shifts to Arjun reflecting on the purpose and significance behind every story, hinting at a deeper narrative.

The film also stars Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani, Pearle Maaney, and Kristin Goddard.

“I Want to Talk” delves into the intricate dynamics of modern relationships, personal struggles, and the human experience. It tackles sensitive themes, balancing humor with the emotional depth of life’s everyday challenges. Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the movie is set to release in theaters on November 22.

Meanwhile, Vicky recently celebrated Diwali with his wife Katrina Kaif and their families. He shared photos from the festivities on social media. The family photo includes Vicky’s parents and brother Sunny Kaushal, as well as Katrina’s mother, brother Sebastian, and sister Isabelle Kaif, all posing happily together. Malavika Mohanan and her family also joined them for the celebration.

On the work front, Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his period drama “Chhaava”, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film set to hit theatres on December 6. He will also feature in the film “Love & War” where he shares the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.