Three arrested in TN elderly couple murder case

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Three men have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of an elderly couple in Tamil Nadu's Erode district on April 28, said police on Monday.

The accused also allegedly confessed to their involvement in a triple murder that occurred in Tiruppur district in November 2024, currently under investigation by the CB-CID.

The arrested have been identified as P. Aachiappan (48), N. Madeswaran (52), and R. Ramesh (54), all residents of Arachalur in Erode district.

The victims, Ramasamy (72) and his wife Bakkiyam (63) of Megaraiyan Thottam, Uchimedu near Sivagiri, were found murdered in their residence on May 1, three days after the crime.

The intruders looted 10.75 sovereigns of gold jewellery. The incident triggered widespread outrage, with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami among those condemning the crime.

Sivagiri police registered a case under Sections 332(a), 103, and 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Twelve special teams were formed to investigate the case, assisted by over 600 police personnel.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage, analysed call detail records (CDRs), and questioned a wide range of individuals, including migrant and local farm workers, former convicts, and other potential suspects.

One of the suspects was intercepted during a vehicle check at Arachalur on May 17, leading to the arrest of the remaining two. All three were taken to Kadathur police station, where they reportedly confessed.

Police said the trio had targeted the couple after learning they lived alone. The attackers struck Bakkiyam with a wooden log when she stepped outside at midnight. Her husband, who rushed out upon hearing the commotion, was also killed. The assailants severed the woman’s ear and finger and fled with jewellery and a mobile phone.

During the investigation, police recovered the stolen gold, the victim’s phone, three two-wheelers used in the crime, the weapon, and hand gloves. A goldsmith, Gyanasekaran of Chennimalai Palayam, who had melted and returned the jewellery to the accused, was also arrested.

Inspector General of Police (West Zone) T. Senthil Kumar told reporters that CCTV footage was crucial in solving the case. He revealed that Aachiappan, a coconut trader, had visited the victims weeks earlier and noted their isolation.

The trio also reportedly confessed to the triple murder of Deivasigamani (78), his wife Alamathal (74), and their son Senthil Kumar (44) in Semalaigoundanpalayam, Tiruppur, on November 28, 2024. The accused stole 5.5 sovereigns of gold and a phone in that case.

All four accused, including the goldsmith, were produced before a court in Elumathur and remanded in judicial custody. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range) V. Sasi Mohan and District Superintendent of Police A. Sujatha were present during the press briefing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.