Three arrested in Patna for secretly filming objectionable videos of woman

Patna, Aug 7 (IANS) In a disturbing case of harassment, three youths have been arrested in Patna for secretly clicking photos and making obscene videos of a woman and allegedly using them to mentally harass and blackmail the victim, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Patliputra police station area of the capital city.

According to an official, the victim showed courage and approached the police on August 6 after enduring days of mental harassment by the accused, who were allegedly using the photos and videos to threaten and intimidate her for sexual favours.

She lodged a written complaint at the Patliputra police station.

Upon receiving the complaint on August 6, Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP), Diksha, formed a special investigation team and instructed prompt action against the accused.

The team from Patliputra police station swiftly acted on the inputs and arrested three individuals, recovering a laptop and three mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

"An FIR was immediately lodged after the complaint, and the investigation was launched. The three accused were arrested, and the electronic devices used in the incident have been seized," SP Diksha said.

The case once again highlights the growing threat of cybercrime and the vulnerability of individuals to digital exploitation, especially in urban areas.

It underscores the urgent need for awareness, digital vigilance, and stricter cyber safety enforcement.

SP Diksha confirmed that questioning of the accused is ongoing, and further legal action will follow based on the findings.

Patna Police is checking the background of the accused and also trying to find out whether they have threatened and blackmailed other women.

The Special Investigation Team is taking the help of cyber experts to find out whether they have shared the photos or videos on the Internet or social media platforms or not.

The laptop and mobile phones will be sent for analysis in the forensic science laboratory.

