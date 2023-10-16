Three arrested for kidnapping, murder in Haryana

Gurugram, Oct 16 (IANS) Three persons were arrested for kidnapping and murder of a man identified as Praveen Trivedi (45) whose body was found at Mewat's Mohammadpur Ahir village in Haryana on October 10, police said.

ACP (crime), Varun Dahiya said those arrested have been identified as Pradeep, Akshay, and Vinay.

Police said that the deceased's brother had lodged an FIR with the Civil Lines police station on October 9. The victim used to work in a private firm located in IMT Manesar police station.

Based on a complaint police registered a missing person FIR under section 346 of the IPC at the Civil Lines police station.

During the probe, police nabbed the trio of suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder on Saturday.

During questioning the suspects disclosed before the police that Pradeep and the victim Praveen used to work in the same organisation and Pradeep knew that Praveen had a huge amount in his account.

"To extort money Pradeep hatched a conspiracy and involved the remaining accused in the plan. As per the plan the suspects called Praveen to the Manesar area from Patel Nagar Gurugram on October 05. There they kidnapped the victim and withdrew money from his account. They bought an old car from this amount and killed Praveen on the intervening night of October 9 and 10 by strangulation and dumped his body in Mewat," Dahiya said.

The accused have been taken on police remand for further probe, he said.

