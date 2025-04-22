Three arrested in Gurugram for extorting money

Gurugram, April 22 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram police has arrested three accused persons of threatening victims for extortion, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Amit Bhati alias Bobby, Lalit, and Karan, all residents of Bandhwari village, Gurugram.

The accused were arrested near Red Light T-Point on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Monday.

According to the police, on April 16, a man filed a police complaint at the Gwal Pahari police post that he had taken a contract to fill soil in the farmhouse of DLF Garden.

"During this time, three boys came there in a car and asked to stop the work and asked who was working here. Those boys were told that an individual and his brother are working here, and then they said that if you want to work here, then you have to pay monthly dues. When the man asked what the monthly pay was, the boys beat him up and threatened to kill him," the complainant told the police.

Upon filing this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in DLF Phase-1 police station, Gurugram.

"On perusal of the criminal records of the accused, it was found that accused Amit Bhati has six cases registered against him in Gurugram for various crimes, including assault and the Excise Act; a case registered against accused Lalit in Gurugram for attempt to commit culpable homicide; and two cases registered against accused Karan in Gurugram for assault and under the Arms Act, police said.

The accused will be produced in the court for further questioning and taken in police custody remand.

The case is under investigation.

Apart from this, a woman was arrested for stealing jewellery from a house in Joniyavas village in the Farrukhnagar area of Gurugram, police said.

The accused was identified as Geeta, a resident of Baniyani village in Rohtak district.

She was arrested in the Farrukhnagar area of Gurugram on April 19.

During police questioning, the accused has revealed that she has committed two other incidents of theft from Gurugram.

From the observation of the criminal record of the woman, it was found that seven cases related to theft are registered against her in Rohtak and a case in Gurugram. The police team has recovered Rs 2.1 lakh from her possession in connection with the matter, police added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.