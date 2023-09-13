Threatened with rape charge, extortion, Nagpur man commits suicide after posting video on FB

Nagpur, Sep 13 (IANS) In a shocker, a man in Nagpur committed suicide by jumping into a river on Sunday, after posting a Facebook video where he alleged threats of rape and blackmail by his former girlfriend, and named some persons, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manish R. Yadav, 39, and the Kalamna police cracked into action after the FB live video surfaced.

Yadav’s purported girlfriend, Kavita alias Kajal Srivastava, 19, her parents Shivnesh, 40 and Guddi, 35, and a photographer friend Ramesh R. Sonar, 42, have been arrested. They were produced before a court and sent to police custody till Thursday.

The police also searched the suicide spot and recovered his body from the river and sent it for an autopsy, while further investigations are underway.

Yadav claimed in the video that he and Kajal were merely friends and he never indulged in any physical relations with her. However, the Srivastava family was allegedly pressuring him to take her to his home and when he refused, they threatened to slap him with a rape complaint, and demanded Rs 5 lakh to escape action.

Frustrated by the rape threats and extortion demands, Yadav said he was ending his life and even named the alleged culprits responsible for him resorting to the extreme step.

