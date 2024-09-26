‘Threat culture’ at RG Kar: Probe starts against 13 faculty members

Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) The authorities of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata announced on Thursday evening that they have decided to conduct a probe against 13 faculty members on the basis of complaints from medical students and junior doctors.

R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital has been in the eye of a storm ever since a junior doctor became a victim of a ghastly rape and murder last month.

Sources aware of the development said that there were complaints against all these faculty members about fostering a ‘threat culture’ within the hospital premises.

“It is for your kind information, that the undersigned have received complaints from both students and junior doctors regarding the following faculty members (Medical) of RG Kar Medical College,” read the letter signed jointly by the current Principal Dr Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay and Medical Superintendent and Vice-Principal Dr Saptarshi Chatterjee.

The letter was addressed to the chairperson of the enquiry committee of the same hospital, a copy of which is available with IANS.

Of these 13 faculty members, three are women.

“The enquiry committee is requested to provide their expert assessment of the aforementioned doctors based on the complaints received during the enquiry process. Kindly submit your findings to the undersigned at the earliest,” the letter read.

In the letter, the probe committee has also been asked to present any pertinent documents and individuals they have identified as significant to the investigation.

On Thursday afternoon only, a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government, to file an affidavit in court on the alleged ‘threat culture’ in different medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF), which is spearheading the movement against the rape and murder had sent a fresh communique to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant highlighting their unfulfilled demands in the matter.

A major part of the demands dealt with the grievances of the junior doctors relating to the state government’s inaction with regard to the formation of the Central Enquiry Committee for disciplinary proceedings against the perpetrators of the ‘threat culture’ in medical colleges.

