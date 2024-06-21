Thousands do yoga in Chandigarh, Haryana

Chandigarh, June 21 (IANS) Thousands on Friday participated in the 10th International Yoga Day events at several places in Chandigarh and Haryana.

In Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, the main event was held at the world-acclaimed Rock Garden, where a large number of people turned up early morning amidst cloudy skies and cool breeze to do yoga.

Punjab Governor and Union Territory Administrator Banwarilal Purohit joined nearly 2,000 people in the iconic Rock Garden.

In Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led his Cabinet colleagues and government functionaries at the main event in Hisar town.

A majority of ministers attended the functions to mark the day at all the district headquarters.

This year’s theme was 'Yoga for Self and Society', highlighting how yoga not only enhances personal health but also contributes to social wellbeing.

In Punjab, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performed yoga at zero line at the joint check post at Attari near Amritsar, under the supervision of DIG Brig Pawan Bajaj (retd). “A truly awe-inspiring spectacle!” wrote BSF in a post on X.

In Chandigarh, several yoga associations and non-governmental organisations participated in the event organised at over 100 locations, showcasing commitment to the promotion of yoga and wellbeing.

Renowned yoga guru Swami Lalji Maharaj along with journalists and their family members led by club president Nalin Acharya performed yoga in the Chandigarh Press Club premises here.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.