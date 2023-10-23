Those who praised me, including Raje, suffered, says Gehlot

Jaipur, Oct 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that BJP leaders like former CM Vasundhara Raje, MLA Suryakanta Vyas and former Speaker Kailash Meghwal suffered because they "praised him".

The Congress and BJP have declared their candidates on many seats for the November 25 Assembly elections.

Talking to media persons at Jodhpur airport, Gehlot, who has been fielded from his Sardarpura seat, said: "Those who praised me were punished by the BJP. Because of me, MLA Suryakanta Vyas, along with Vasundhara Raje and Kailash Meghwal, suffered.

"When Suryakanta Vyas's ticket was canceled from Sursagar, I said: 'Why were those who praised me and behaved well, punished?' Now Vyas also got punished. What was her (Raje's) fault? Twice I was commented on, blessed, and she was punished for it..."

In a jibe at the BJP, he said that they have fielded seven MPs and asked did they not have workers to make a candidate.

On the controversy over ticket distribution in BJP, the CM said that there is infighting in the party. "For the first time in the state, it is being seen that the 'funeral procession' is being carried out with vandalism and arson. The attempt made in Rajasthan regarding the Gujarat model has failed. Allegations of embezzling money are being made and no party has seen such an atmosphere."

