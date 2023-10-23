Rachel Zegler says her 'Hunger Games' character is a breeding ground for what Katniss becomes later

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress Rachel Zegler, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', has said that her character of Lucy Gray is a breeding ground for what Katniss becomes later in life.

The upcoming film promises to take the audience back to the humble beginning of Coriolanus Snow and his meteoric rise alongside his troubled love life that made him who he is today.

It also stars Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, and Josh Andres Rivera.

Speaking of her character and the franchise, Rachel said: "I've always been a huge Hunger Games fan. Lucy Gray is such a compelling character and she's kind of a breeding ground for what Katniss becomes 65 years later.”

Tom said: "When I was auditioning, I read the book Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes and was hooked. A world that is more than just a young adult fiction world. It's packed with a bunch of real-world issues within the kind of entertainment of YA (Young Adults)."

Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures will release ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ in theatres in India on November 17.

