Those in power in Karnataka responsible for Bengaluru stampede, says Sanjay Nishad

Lucknow, June 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Nishad Party president Sanjay Kumar Nishad on Friday reacted to the suspension of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and several senior officers following the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives.

He emphasised that ensuring public safety is the fundamental responsibility of the government and the executive.

If they fail in this duty, appropriate action must be taken, Nishad said.

The stampede occurred during celebrations organised to mark Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory in the IPL. Lakhs of fans had gathered at the venue, leading to overcrowding and chaos.

In the aftermath, the police registered cases against RCB, the event management company DNA, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the police to arrest representatives of all three entities.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Nishad said, "In a democracy, it is the responsibility of the government to make proper arrangements for public safety. There are four pillars of democracy, and the executive is one of them, created to ensure people's safety and dignity. That is why officials are paid from public funds - because their job is to serve the people. If someone holds power, they must also bear the responsibility of protecting the public. If they fail to do so, action against them is necessary."

Nishad further reacted to recent remarks by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who referred to Pakistan as "two-faced", and said that as long as the ideology of the two-nation theory persists, the threat of terrorism will remain.

"Pakistan was created with the hope of peace. But after realising they couldn't win a direct war, Pakistan turned to proxy wars, terrorism, and the policy of a thousand cuts. Today, war has taken new forms - drones are being used," Bhagwat said.

Sanjay Nishad said, "The people of Pakistan were once Indian citizens. They were promised that Pakistan would be a pure land. Now they are suffering, dying due to helplessness and illness. They are still our people. The real issue lies in their leadership, which has been largely dictatorial. I hope that one day, the people of Pakistan can return to India and live peacefully. Look at the Muslims in India - they are contributing to development and there is no communal riot here."

Nishad also responded to another remark by Bhagwat, who said that forced or allured conversions are a form of violence, while bringing tribals back into the Hindu fold is a corrective measure.

"There are two types of religious conversions. One - when someone is influenced by another religion's positive aspects, while the other because of illiteracy and poverty, where vulnerable individuals are taken advantage of. In the past 70 years, and especially under this government, poverty and illiteracy have decreased. There is no better culture than Indian culture," he concluded.

