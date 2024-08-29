Those against dynastic politics shouldn’t have fielded relatives: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 29 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday took a veiled jibe at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti for calling Abdullahs a political dynasty.

He was visiting the North Kashmir Ganderbal Assembly constituency for the first time after the NC nominated him as the party’s candidate. Without taking Mehbooba Mufti's name, Omar Abdullah told reporters, "Those who called us dynasts have not themselves joined the elections, but fielded their relatives. If they were against dynastic politics, they should have fielded someone else and not their relatives.”

This was a veiled jibe at the PDP chief who has been opposing the Abdullah family for trying to propagate dynastic rule in J&K.

Her daughter, Iltija Mufti is fighting the Assembly elections as the PDP candidate from the Bijbehara Assembly constituency in Anantnag district.

Asked about his own statement that the Assembly in the UT would be powerless, Omar Abdullah said, “I know the Assembly wouldn’t have much powers, but we have to enter the Assembly to make it powerful”.

Answering another question regarding his statement that the chief minister of the UT would have to beg before the Lt. Governor for the transfer of a peon, he said, “Let us not go into that this time. We are here to choose an MLA and not the chief minister.

“Let us think about this when the chief minister is chosen,” he said.

He also admitted that after the defeat at the hands of Engineer Rashid in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, he has learnt not to take any election for granted.

The ECI on Thursday issued the notification for filling nomination papers by candidates for the second phase of J&K Assembly elections.

According to the notification, the last date for filling nomination papers is September 5, while scrutiny will be done on September 6.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination forms till September 9. Polling will be held on September 25 for the second phase from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., while results of all phases will be declared on October 4.

The seats going to polls in this phase include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST).

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the first phase ended Wednesday. The nomination papers of 34 candidates were rejected for lack of the required documents. The nomination papers of Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Sarjan Barkati were also rejected. Authorities said that the lack of an oath certificate was the reason behind the rejection of the nomination papers of Sarjan Barkati.

In a handout issued here, the authorities said that the authorized person of the candidate Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, filed the nomination papers on behalf of the candidate on August 27, 2024 at 2.55 P.M (the last date of filing of Nomination Papers) in the office of Returning Officer, 36 Zainapora. On examination of Nomination papers,

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.