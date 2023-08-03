New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The central government on Thursday granted a third extension to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba for another one year.

In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension in service to Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH:82) as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one year beyond August 30, 2023, in relaxation of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 and Rule 56(d) of the Fundamental Rules."

Gauba, a 1982 batch IAS officer has been granted extension for the third time to this post.

The 1982 batch Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was first appointed the Cabinet Secretary in 2019 for a term of two years. He received an extension in service in 2021.

This will be Gauba’s fifth year in office. His predecessor P.K. Sinha, a 1977 batch IAS officer had got three extensions and was one of the longest-serving Cabinet Secretaries.

Gauba had also served as the Union Home Secretary before he was appointed the Cabinet Secretary in 2019.

