'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Vidisha Srivastava uses homemade facial scrub during monsoons

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who essays the character of Anita Bhabi in the television show 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai', has shared her go-to solution for a clean and clear skin during monsoons.

Monsoons require extra care for the skin given all the moisture.

Talking about her skin-care routine, the actress said that monsoon season can be harsh on the skin, and with so much moisture all around, it's critical to keep it clean and fuss-free.

She said: "I like to utilise my skincare routine. A simple yet effective facial scrub made with two teaspoons of sea salt, one tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, and a few drops of olive oil is my go-to solution for a clean and clear skin."

She further mentioned: "I use this scrub to remove excess grime and oil from my face, leaving it refreshed and invigorated".

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' follows the story of two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other's wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them.

The show takes place in the fictional ‘Modern Colony’ located in Kanpur and revolves around two neighbouring couples. The husbands, Vibhutinarayan Mishra and Manmohan Tiwari, have been married for seven years and are bored with their marriages and are smitten by each other's wives, unbeknownst to each other.

In the show Vidisha Srivastava portrays the role of Anita, the wife of Vibhuti Ahuti Narayan Mishra (played by Aasif Sheikh), who was once an unsuccessful insurance agent.

The series is produced by Binaifer Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.