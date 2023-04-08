Thieves decamp with J&K Bank's ATM in Pulwama district

Srinagar, April 8 (IANS) Thieves have decamped with an automated teller machine (ATM) of J&K Bank in Pulwama district, police sources said.

"Thieves have decamped with J&K Bank's ATM from boys degree college in Pulwama town during the intervening night of April 7 and 8.

"The exact amount in the stolen ATM is being ascertained. An FIR has been registered in Pulwama police station and investigation started into the incident," sources said.

