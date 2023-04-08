Femina Miss India 2023| IMPHAL: The Femina Miss India 2023 contest has reached the final stage and for the first time in the pageant's history, the grand finale will be held in the North East region of India. The event will be held in the state of Manipur.

The 30 contestants of the Femina Miss India 2023 arrived on Friday at Imphal. The grand finale will be held on 15th April 2023 at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak, Imphal.

Femina Miss India 2023 has reached its final leg. All 30 contestants arrived today at Imphal for the grand finale on 15th April 2023 at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak, Imphal. #FeminaMissIndia2023 #Manipur #Imphal #missindiaorg pic.twitter.com/tpNJBRLBQG — Manipur Tourism (@TourismManipur) April 7, 2023

Just after arriving at Imphal International Airport, the contestants were given a traditional NE welcome and handed over traditional clothes to them as a gift.

For those who want to watch the program live, the awards night will be live-streamed on the Youtube channel @BeautyPageantsIndia

And it’s happening 🤩 Femina Miss India 2023 Awards night will stream live on our Youtube channel @BeautyPageantsIndia Let us know in the comments below how excited are you ✨#FeminaMissIndia2023 #AwardsNight #YoutubeLive #JourneyToTheCrown #AreYouReady #TheOGMissIndia pic.twitter.com/BkMOSwJoKs — Miss India (@feminamissindia) March 22, 2023

