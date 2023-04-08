Femina Miss India 2023 Grand Finale To Be Held In Imphal For The 1st Time

Apr 08, 2023, 12:54 IST
Femina Miss India 2023| IMPHAL:  The Femina Miss India 2023 contest has reached the final stage and for the first time in the pageant's history, the grand finale will be held in the North East region of India. The event will be held in the state of Manipur.

The 30 contestants of the Femina Miss India 2023 arrived on Friday at Imphal. The grand finale will be held on 15th April 2023 at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak, Imphal.

Just after arriving at Imphal International Airport, the contestants were given a traditional NE welcome and handed over traditional clothes to them as a gift.

For those who want to watch the program live, the awards night will be live-streamed on the Youtube channel @BeautyPageantsIndia

