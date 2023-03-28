Teja Sajja Features On The Cover Of An International Magazine

Teja Sajja of 'Zombie Reddy' fame needs no introduction. The actor will be seen in Hanu-Man, the pan-India movie, soon. Its release date will be finalized in a couple of weeks.

The rising star has pulled off a rare feat by getting featured on the Filmfare Middle East magazine cover, something young actors can only dream of. This fine achievement becomes even more special since only Akkineni Nagarjuna has been featured on the cover. Teja Sajja feels honoured now.

With his unconventional and gutsy story-selection skills, Teja Sajja is a fine talent who has already made his mark in the Telugu film industry with movies like Zombie Reddy, Oh Baby, and Adbhutam. Hanu-Man is one of the most-awaited pan-India movies from the Telugu film industry.

As a child artist, Teja performed alongside the biggest stars of the industry and now his featuring on the covers of glitzy magazines is an inspirational journey in itself.