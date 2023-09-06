'There is nothing in red diary', says Kharge in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 6 (IANS) Congress national President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that there was nothing in the Red Diary, and the Gehlot-led government always worked in the interest of the common man.Kharge was in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, his first visit to the state after becoming the Congress president.

During his address at a Kisan Sammelan, he said the Rajasthan government has always worked in the interest of the common man and there was nothing in the Lal Diary, and BJP in only trying to intimidate by flaunting it.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also targeted BJP's Parivartan Yatras in the Kisan Sammelan. He said that the BJP is failing.

The Chief Minister said, "Kharge Saheb has played a big role in the grand alliance of the opposition. He has been at the forefront of uniting the opposition parties by forging an alliance in the name of INDIA. Why is Modi facing difficulties with the opposition alliance? "

He further said that the Congress government was formed in the country after some time when Sonia Gandhi became the Congress President. "Now that Kharge Saheb has been made the president, the beginning has already been made. After he became the president, Congress governments have been formed in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and will further win Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” he added.

Gehlot said that there is talk of 'One Nation, One Election', but the opposition was not taken into confidence. "The opposition has the right to ask why the Central government has called a special session of Parliament? It was also not told to the opposition why the Parliament session was called," he questioned.

