There is anti-government wave in Delhi: BJP's Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) BJP candidate from Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency, Kapil Mishra, is set to file his nomination on Thursday for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally before filing his nomination, Mishra expressed confidence in his victory and the BJP's prospects in Delhi.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "This time, it is an election for a change of power in Delhi. There is an anti-government wave. The BJP is going to form the government in Delhi with a huge majority, and we will win with a significant margin from the Karawal Nagar Assembly."

"The people of Karawal Nagar will offer a big, fragrant saffron lotus to Prime Minister Modi on February 8," he added.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also attended the rally and shared his confidence in Mishra's success.

"The crowd, the love, and the support from the people are incredible. We will surely win Karawal Nagar by a huge margin, and we will win Delhi as well," Tiwari told IANS.

During his speech, Mishra criticised AIMIM for fielding Tahir Hussain, the main accused in the 2020 Delhi riots and a former AAP councillor, as their candidate from the Mustafabad Assembly constituency.

"He (Tahir Hussain) should not have been made a candidate. They (AIMIM) have done wrong by fielding a murderer. We are fighting the elections on the issues of electricity, water, and roads, but if someone fields a murderer like Hussain, it will not be appropriate," he added.

He further alleged that AAP had given a ticket to someone who protected Tahir Hussain.

"If such people are fielded, the people of Delhi and we will not tolerate it. We will respond strongly," Mishra said.

Tahir Hussain will contest against BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht and AAP's Adil Ahmed Khan in Mustafabad.

Bisht is also headed to file his nomination, tagging along with a crowd of supporters during his roadshow.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, with vote counting on February 8.

