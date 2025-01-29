T'gana, Andhra CMs express grief over stampede during Maha Kumbh Mela

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday expressed grief over the stampede during Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the tragedy in Maha Kumbh.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

He said that the Union government and Uttar Pradesh government should extend all support to the families of the deceased and ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Revanth Reddy also said that the Telangana government is ready to extend the required support.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief over the stampede during Maha Kumbh.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray to God for strength and solace for their loved ones during this difficult time and for a swift and complete recovery for all those injured," CM Naidu posted on X.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that he was extremely saddened by the tragic incident at Maha Kumbh Mela.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic incident. Prayers for the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured," he added.

"While the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to enforcing all necessary safety measures, such incidents are deeply regrettable. I urge all devotees to stay safe and follow the safety guidelines," the Jana Sena leader added.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao said he was pained to know about the death of tens of thousands of devotees in the stampede during Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

The former Telangana Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

He requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to extend all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and provide the best treatment to the injured.

