Textile centre will be set up in Jabalpur: MP CM

Bhopal, July 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that the modern textile centre would be set up in Jabalpur which will provide jobs for women.

“A mega unit of the modern textile centre will be set up in Jabalpur soon. This development will not only make Jabalpur a new textile hub in the state but would also provide employment to the women,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the inaugural session of the Regional Industrial Conclave in Jabalpur.

Several business houses and industrialists from across the country also participated in the conclave.

The Chief Minister said that many medical and other educational colleges have been constructed in the past few years in Madhya Pradesh.

“We have more than 275 units in the pharma sector and products are being exported in more than 160 countries,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that there are as many as 16 industrial parks and 517 MSME units in Mahakoshal (Jabalpur) which is providing employment to about 20,000 people.

