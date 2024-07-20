15 injured in train collision in Romania

Bucharest, July 20 (IANS) At least 15 people were injured in a collision between a locomotive and a passenger train at Basarab Station in Bucharest, said local authorities.

Eight people have been hospitalised, according to emergency authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to local media, 10 fire engines, all available medical resources, two extrication vehicles, a multiple victim transport vehicle and a mobile hospital were dispatched to the scene.

The Romanian Railway Investigation Agency said it will investigate the incident.

