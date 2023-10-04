Testament to PM Modi's fear & anguish: Sanjay Singh on ED arrest

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Aam Admi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that he was arrested because he has been continuously speaking against the corruption.

Before leaving from his residence, after his arrest by ED, the AAP leader touched the feet of his mother and took her blessings.

He also waved to his party workers and supporters who had gathered outside his residence.

Singh was arrested following raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his residence on October 4.

"ED is forcibly arresting me, but we are soldiers of AAP and want to tell Modiji, you're losing this election terribly. And this is a testament to your anguish and fear," Singh said in a statement to the press.

He further lashed at the BJP and PM Modi saying that his arrest is an example of how cowardly PM is and how timidly wants to win elections with his dictatorial ways by putting opposition leaders in jails forcibly.

"I want to remind you Modiji, as tyranny rises, crescendo of people's voices rises. I have already told my friends and colleagues, that I would prefer death over fear. Rest assured no matter how much torture and extremities I have to endure, I'm ready to do that," Singh said.

Singh said that I am being arrested despite ED not finding anything in raids.

"Now they will plant fabricated news from everywhere," he said.

The ED arrested Sanjay Singh in connection with its probe into the money laundering case in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy, officials said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.