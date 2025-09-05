Tesla delivers 1st car in India as Maharashtra minister buys Model Y

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Tesla has officially begun deliveries in India on Friday, with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik becoming the first customer of the Elon Musk-led company.

Sarnaik took delivery of the Model Y from Tesla’s newly opened showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday.

The minister said his decision to buy the car was meant to spread awareness about electric mobility.

“I have taken delivery of the Tesla to spread awareness about electric mobility among citizens, especially the younger generation. I want children to see these cars early and understand the importance of sustainable transportation,” he posted on social media platform X.

Sarnaik also said he would gift the vehicle to his grandson as a symbolic gesture. Tesla’s debut in India has, however, not matched the buzz that surrounded its entry.

Since opening bookings in mid-July, the company has secured just over 600 orders, as per multiple reports earlier this week.

Globally, Tesla sells that many cars in just a few hours. The company expects to ship between 350 and 500 cars to India this year, with the first batch already arriving from Shanghai in early September.

Deliveries will initially be limited to Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Gurugram. Sarnaik stressed the importance of leading by example.

“Even if the cost is slightly higher today, what matters more is setting the right example and accelerating EV adoption,” he said.

The minister highlighted Maharashtra’s incentives, such as toll exemptions on the Atal Setu and Samruddhi Expressway, and noted that the state transport department has already procured about 5,000 electric buses.

Tesla, meanwhile, is moving ahead with its plans in India. The company is setting up charging stations in Mumbai and Delhi and preparing to launch a new experience centre in South India next year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.